BOSTON (CBS) – Thanksgiving got off to an awful start for several people on Chesterton Street in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

A car speeding down the road just before 4 a.m. hit several parked cars before flipping over and landing in the middle of the street.

Eric Samayoa’s home security system caught the entire crash on video.

“It was just a whole little movie scene,” he told WBZ-TV.

Samayoa, whose car was among those hit, heard his mother yelling and saw his neighbors rushing outside after hearing the crash.

“We just kind of came out, no one knew where these people were, we were trying to figure out what’s going on with our cars. (Are) these people even ok? It was an interesting event to start the day with,” he said.

Boston Police said they are still looking for the driver who ran away after the crash.

Neighbors said someone did come back to the scene eventually.

“We’re all looking around like, ‘Dude how did you even walk away from this?,” Samayoa said.

“People have always just driven down this street way too fast,” he told WBZ. “It’s crazy. These are residential streets. You shouldn’t be doing anything above 20 miles per hour.”

The owners of the damaged cars will be trying to call their insurance companies and then move on and attempt to enjoy what’s left of the holiday.

“It was something. Definitely can’t have a normal Thanksgiving I guess here in Roxbury I guess,” Samayoa said.