BOSTON (CBS) — Before enjoying their own Thanksgiving fun, the Patriots had to make sure families in need got some food for their table. On Tuesday, for the 28th year, the New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill handed out Thanksgiving food baskets to 200 families.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, and Pat Patriot were all handing out Thanksgiving baskets at Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury, giving out everything a family would need to have a happy Turkey Day.

The 200 food baskets were brought directly to recipients’ vehicles, and included all the fixins. The following were part of each basket, all of which was donated by local companies and foundations.

– Turkeys, gravy and stuffing donated by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

– Potatoes, apples and other fixings donated by Performance Food Group

– Coffee donated by Dunkin

– Pies donated by Table Talk Pies in Worcester, Mass.

– Dinner rolls have been donated by Fantini Bakery in Haverhill, Mass.

– Baskets donated by Sterilite Corporation in Townsend, Mass.

Usually, Patriots players are part of the festivities, but they were not this year due to COVID-19. But several Patriots players are doing their own thing on Thanksgiving, including defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who was in Roxbury on Monday to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to 150 families in need. On Tuesday, Guy also donated 400 Thanksgiving dinners to the Martin Luther King, Jr. School in Dorchester.

Last week, Carl Davis Jr. and Matt Judon donated 500 meals to families in Boston.