BOSTON (CBS) – A true team effort on display in Roxbury Tuesday night. New England Patriots stars Carl Davis Jr. and Matt Judon performing some of their most impressive work – off the field.

“On Sundays they support us. This is our way of returning it to them,” Davis said.

The teammates and longtime friends donated enough to feed 500 Boston families for Thanksgiving.

“The last 22 months have been difficult for all of us with the coronavirus. We’re hoping to instill some degree of normalcy into the lives of everyone we serve,” said James Morton of the Greater Boston YMCA.

This drive supports the mission of the Greater Boston Food Bank, which anticipates providing 23 million meals this holiday season in eastern Mass alone.

“The need continues to grow. One in 10 residents in eastern Massachusetts is food insecure and one in 9 is a child,” said Cheryl Schondek of the Greater Boston Food Bank.

The pandemic took so much.

“We really need it. Times are really hard for everyone. I’m quite sure everyone appreciates it; I know I do. We need more things like this. Caring and sharing,” one woman said.

For the players, it feels priceless to give.

“It might be the first time in two years you get to see your family. If it’s a big gathering or just two, to help bridge a gap and fill some vacancies that’s needed that’s what we came out to do,” Matt Judon said.

“We’re going to have fun. Enjoy this turkey, bless that turkey because it was given to us. Play a little music, do a little dancing. It’s going to be a pleasure,” said one neighbor of her Thanksgiving plans.