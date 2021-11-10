STOUGHTON (CBS) – The driver accused in a deadly crash in Sharon earlier this week has been released from jail.
Police say 22-year-old Nicholas Snyder was driving erratically when he slammed into another car on Route 1 Sunday, killing 21-year-old Kevin Earley.
State Police said they were chasing Snyder, but called off their pursuit moments before the crash.
After a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, a judge released Snyder on $5,000 bail to home confinement in the custody of his mother. He has been ordered to not drive, have no contact with witnesses or members of the victim's family, posses no firearms, and abstain from alcohol and drugs.
He is due back in court on January 5.