SHARON (CBS) — One young man is dead and another is facing charges after a violent car crash in Sharon Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police said around 8 p.m., a 2020 Nissan Altima went speeding by a work detail on Route 1 in Foxboro. “The Nissan almost struck a worker on the detail who had re-entered his truck mere seconds earlier,” State Police said.

A trooper began pursuing the car but then the chase was called off shortly thereafter because they couldn’t stop the car safely.

“The Nissan, which never stopped operating excessive speed, then collided with the rear of a Subaru Forrester that was northbound at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon.”

After hitting the Subaru, the Nissan then hit a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Subaru, a 21-year-old Kevin Earley, of Sharon, was killed as a result. The driver of the Dodge suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police identified the Nissan driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Snyder of Wrentham. He was injured and taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he is under State Police supervision. He will be arraigned on a motor vehicle homicide charge and other offenses Monday afternoon.

“It is with tremendous sadness we tell you our member, Kevin Earley, was killed late last night in an extremely tragic accident on Route One,” the Sharon Historical Society posted on their Facebook page. “Kevin was our youngest member and a very active member of the Society, always willing to help when called upon. He was very technically inclined and had assisted with our Website and Facebook page…We ask you to keep the Earley and Markt family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief and in the days ahead.”