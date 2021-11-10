NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Boston area hit 70 degrees on Tuesday, unseasonably warm weather for November. Higher up north, however, it’s a different story.
Researchers atop New Hampshire’s highest peak woke up to a snow-covered summit. The Mount Washington Observatory reported 2.1 inches of snow Wednesday morning.
The observatory shared photos of researchers retrieving “precipitation cans” to find how much snow had fallen, and how much liquid was in the snow.
The summit saw its first snowfall of the season in late September. More snow showers are in the forecast for the rest of the week on the mountain.
“Make sure to check out higher summits forecast if hiking, especially when hiking above tree line with changing weather conditions through the end of the week!” the observatory cautioned.