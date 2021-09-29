NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — There’s snow in the forecast for New England to end September – at least atop the region’s highest peak. The Mount Washington Observatory said Wednesday that temperatures will be falling below freezing at the summit and there’s a chance of snow showers over the coming days.
“Temperatures look to be cold enough for precipitation at the higher summits to fall mostly as plain snow, but any accumulations are still expected to be light,” weather observer Sam Robinson forecasts for Wednesday night. “With temperatures below freezing, and summit fog expected to reform, icing looks likely.”
Thursday will also bring a chance of more snow showers. Anyone hiking above the tree line should follow the forecast closely, and make sure to protect themselves against the risk of frostbite or hypothermia.
The Observatory also shared “picturesque” time lapse video of clouds rolling beneath the summit Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will also be chilly closer to Boston, but not quite winter-like. The high on Thursday is expected to be below 60 degrees.