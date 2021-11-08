LOWELL (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arraigned Monday, accused of murdering his own grandmother.
Jacob Abraham of Nashua was arrested in Lowell on Friday in connection to the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin.
He was arraigned Monday on a second-degree murder charge. He pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court and waived extradition back to New Hampshire.
Prosecutors say Abraham caused blunt force trauma to Toupin’s head and a puncture wound in her neck.
An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted over the weekend to determine the cause and manner of Toupin’s death, but results have not yet been released.