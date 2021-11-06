LOWELL (CBS) — A Nashua, New Hampshire man accused of killing his own grandmother was arrested in Lowell Friday evening. Jacob Abraham, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin.
The New Hampshire attorney general and Nashua police allege that Abraham caused his grandmother’s death “by causing blunt force trauma to her head and/or a puncture wound to her neck, manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”READ MORE: Pressley Among 6 House Democrats To Vote Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Toupin Saturday.READ MORE: 9-Year-Old NH Boy Recovering From Rare Condition Associated With COVID-19
Abraham is also charged with being a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts and will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested By Falmouth Police And Taken Into Custody Dies After Fight Outside Restaurant