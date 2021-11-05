BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber was a big hit for the Red Sox down the stretch. But now “Kyle from Waltham” is reportedly a free agent.
The Red Sox first baseman/outfielder/DH has declined his mutual option with Boston for the 2022 season, according to the Associated Press. That option would have paid Schwarber $11.5 million next season, but he'll likely get a lot more on the open market after an impressive 2021 campaign.
The Red Sox acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals at the July trade deadline, and though a hamstring injury delayed his Boston debut, he helped steady the Red Sox offense to close the regular season. Schwarber hit .291 with seven homers and 18 RBIs for Boston over his 41 regular season games with the team.
He had three more big swings in the postseason, including a Grand Slam in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros. But he hit just .205 in the postseason, driving in six runs.
Overall, Schwarber hit 32 homers and drove in 72 runs between the Nationals and the Red Sox. He hit 25 of those homers in 72 games with Washington, earning the first All-Star nod of his career.
Now, the 28-year-old slugger will look to earn a big payday on the open market.