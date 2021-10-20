WALTHAM (CBS) – “Everyone is asking me, ‘what’s Kyle from Waltham?’ I’m like, uh what?” said Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber in a postgame news conference after Game 3 of the ALCS Monday night.

Sure, he may not pronounce it correctly but Schwarber is quickly becoming the pride and joy of Waltham.

“He would fit perfectly here,” said Joey LaCava, Ward 5 City Councilor.

No, he’s not actually from there. Despite wearing a “Waltham Hawks” t-shirt during the interview, Schwarber explained, “I’m from Middletown, Ohio.”

But the nickname “Kyle From Waltham” catching on thanks to Barstool Sports’ Section 10 Podcast host Jared Carrabis.

“We were talking about things we love about Kyle Schwarber and one of them was like- yeah he just looks like he grew up here, he looks like he grew up rooting for the Red Sox and his dad had season tickets and I was like yeah, Kyle from Waltham,” said Carrabis.

Now, LaCava recognizing the Red Sox slugger as an honorary citizen of Waltham.

“When I had the opportunity to make something happen, I had to do something so the assistant clerk helped me out, wrote an awesome resolution and got it out there,” said LaCava.

The Waltham Boys & Girls Club wishing him good luck in a video posted to Twitter.

Hey ‘@kschwarb12 from Waltham’ your hometown is so proud of you! We hope you hit another grand slam tonight and bring the Sox closer to clinching the ALCS! The children and teens at the @waltham_bgc are rooting for you and the entire @RedSox team! @Jared_Carrabis @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/KQTWXm1Ish — Waltham Boys & Girls Club (@Walthambgc) October 19, 2021

“I heard that he saw it firsthand in the locker room so he was really excited about it as well. So just sharing that with the kids and knowing how important our kids are to the community and to the players was something special,” said Erin Donovan, Resource Development Director of the Waltham Boys & Girls Club.

And you know you’ve made it when you get food items named after you in your hometown, like the recently created ‘Kyle From Waltham’ sundae at Pizzi Farm. It will only be available during the postseason, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Jimmy Fund.

“When I saw the interview after the game it was just a normal progression to try to do a sundae. I was trying to get the colors from the Red Sox in with the sundaes,” said Rick Pizzi, owner of Pizzi Farm.