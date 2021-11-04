FALL RIVER (CBS) – Nelson Coelho was charged Thursday in the murder of a Fall River convenience store owner.
Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, was found dead inside Stop N Save convenience store on October 18.
Coelho, 37, was charged with murder, attempted armed and masked robbery, and carrying an illegal firearm.
He was already facing charges of armed and masked robbery, two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and two counts of trespassing in connection to an October 17 robbery at the 7 Days Food Mart. That store is a short distance from the Stop N Save where Mahaseth was killed a day later.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Coelho was arrested for the 7 Days Food Mart incident October 27. He was due in court Thursday for a scheduled hearing in that case, but due to the new charges the hearing will not take place.
If a defense attorney is available Thursday, Coelho will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.