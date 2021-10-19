FALL RIVER (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway in Fall River, where authorities say a convenience store owner died after being shot Monday night.
Police were called to the Stop N Save convenience store on Rock Street just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
“The 911 caller had entered the store at around 10:30 pm to purchase food and found the owner/clerk of the store on the floor behind the counter with blood on his chest,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
The victim, identified as 54-year-old Lal Kishor Mahaseth of Fall River, was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.
The investigation is described as “extremely active.” Anyone who was in the area of the store between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. is asked to contact police at 508-676-8511.