BOSTON (CBS) – CVS and Walgreens will start providing Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-to-11 starting this weekend.
Pfizer’s two dose pediatric vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the CDC Tuesday night. The shots are a third of the dose given to teens and adults.
Walgreens will begin administering the vaccine in stores beginning Saturday, November 6. Parents can make an appointment at Walgreens.com, on the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.
CVS said 52 of its pharmacies in Massachusetts are now accepting appointments for the vaccine with shots starting on Sunday, November 7.
Parents can schedule an appointment at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.