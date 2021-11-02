WASHINGTON (CBS) – A panel of outside advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to decide whether to recommend the first coronavirus vaccine for younger children.
Pfizer says its’ shot for 5-to-11 year-olds is more than 90-percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of it on Friday.
If the CDC panel approves it Tuesday, there would be just one more regulatory hurdle – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has to give final approval. If that happens children in that age group could get their first shots as early as Wednesday.
Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine for younger children will be a 10 microgram dose, lower than the 30 microgram doses for people 12 and older.