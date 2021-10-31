BOSTON (CBS) — The United States Postal Service says no ballots were thrown out by postal workers in South Boston. On Saturday, two Boston City Councilors said they’ve received complaints from residents who have not yet received the ballots they need to vote in Tuesday’s election.
Councilor Michael Flaherty said a substitute mail carrier was allegedly caught tossing ballots, affecting as many as 200 voters in Ward 6.
USPS spokesperson Steve Doherty responded on Sunday. He said the postal service is aware of the allegations but no ballots were involved in any mishandling. Campaign mailpieces were recovered and returned to back into the mail though.
His full statement read:
The United States Postal Service is committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process as a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use the mail as part of their elections. The Postal Service has a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of Election Mail.
Regarding mail in South Boston, the Postal Service is aware of allegations of mishandling of mail, including some pieces of Political Mail, by an employee. No Election Mail, specifically ballots or ballot materials, were involved. All campaign mailpieces were recovered and returned to the mailstream. We have requested the involvement of the USPS Office of the Inspector General for investigation and will have no further comment until that investigation is complete.