BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston City Councilors said they’ve received complaints from residents who have not yet received the ballots they need to vote in Tuesday’s election.
Some said they’ve been told a postal worker threw them away rather than deliver them.READ MORE: Marshfield World War II Veteran Laid To Rest - 60 Years After His Death
Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty said the allegations have been reported to election officials and to postal investigators.
Neither has confirmed an investigation.
Residents who have requested a ballot and not received it will have to vote in person on Tuesday, creating problems for those who may have trouble getting to the polls.
“I know many of those that requested a ballot are seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans. It is outrageous for anyone to intentionally disenfranchise someone’s right to cast their ballot. Every person counts and every vote matters. We respect our veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities in South Boston and I find this criminal conduct outrageous,”Flynn said.MORE NEWS: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected Into Sunday Morning In Towns Hit Hard By Nor'easter
Voters can also track their ballots on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.