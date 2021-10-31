BOSTON (CBS) – Prominent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy.

Here is a roundup of what current and former members of the Red Sox said in statements released through the team.

David Ortiz , former Red Sox designated hitter:

“A fun person to be around and incredible human being just left us. We are going to miss you, brother. Thank you for calling me Big Papi on air— l will never forget that. Miss you already, Rem Dawg.”

Dustin Pedroia , former Red Sox second baseman:

“It’s difficult to put into words what Jerry meant to me and our entire organization. I will miss our baseball talks, joking and laughing together, and our friendship. Jerry helped me so much as a young player and I looked up to him. He helped me see the game in different ways. He left his mark on everyone and will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.”

Pedro Martinez , former Red Sox pitcher:

“Ever since I laid foot at Fenway Park you were there to call it, feel it and appreciate it. Just like your voice with a great smile, right along with some of the greatest memories in my career in Boston. I’ll never forget how supportive you were towards me and my career, Rem Dawg. Your memories will always live with me, as well as my respect and mutual admiration. Rest in peace and my deepest condolences to your family.”

Chaim Bloom , Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer:

“Jerry Remy was more than a Red Sox legend; he was a New England institution. As a player, he showed us the right way to work on your craft and compete. As a broadcaster, his insight enriched the lives of Red Sox Nation on a nightly basis. Most important, he was a beloved member of the Red Sox family and he cared about the organization and everyone in it. I am so grateful for how he welcomed me here and for the things he taught me, and will never forget his kindness. I join a heartbroken baseball ops department in sending love and sympathy to his family and many friends.”

Brian O’Halloran , Red Sox General Manager:

“Jerry was a gritty player who made the most of his talent and cared as much about winning as anyone. He took on a new challenge as a broadcaster and became one of the best analysts in the business. It was always a treat to see him in the clubhouse and talk baseball with him. Jerry was a true New Englander, a Red Sox through and through, and he will be sorely missed.”

Alex Cora , Red Sox Manager:

“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing. We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way—especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players. My condolences go out to his wife, Phoebe, and his children and their grandchildren. We will miss you, Rem!”

Xander Bogaerts , Red Sox shortstop:

This is a such a sad day. My thoughts are with Jerry’s family and his loved ones. As a player, I always loved seeing Rem in our clubhouse at Fenway every day. He was the first person you’d see when you came in. Whether it was just to say hello or to talk baseball, he was always there. You knew he loved the Red Sox and that he was always pulling for us. He will be missed.”

Carl Yastrzemski , former Red Sox outfielder:

“In baseball he was a very, very hard worker. He made himself an outstanding player. He carried those same work habits over to the broadcast booth. We were a couple of lockers down from each other so we would talk a lot. We became very good friends. This is a sad day.”

John Henry , Red Sox principal owner:

“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior. Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”

Tom Werner , Red Sox chairman:

“On behalf of the entire Red Sox family, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife Phoebe, their three children, and the entire extended Remy family. Jerry’s effortless style made him the finest baseball broadcaster of the past few decades. When you listened to him, it was as if you were having a beer with your best friend, and his insight, humor, and charm lifted your spirits. I often texted him between innings to get his perspective on the game, and we enjoyed a relationship I will forever treasure. He was a valued colleague and friend, and we will miss his presence in our clubhouse and our broadcast booth.”

Sam Kennedy , Red Sox president and CEO:

“Jerry Remy was at the core of what I loved about the Red Sox. Growing up, I watched him play as a scrappy second baseman, and later listened and laughed with him as an iconic broadcaster. For the past two decades, I had the immense privilege of working alongside him and seeing firsthand the artful way he connected generations of players and fans with his insight, and often, his humor. As a Massachusetts native, he appreciated what the Red Sox meant to this region, and throughout his career we saw that appreciation and love for the game and this team in the way he showed up each day; always the first in the clubhouse or in the lobby to board the team bus. We have lost a great man, player, and friend whose absence will be felt deeply by all of us.”