Jerry Remy, Red Sox Legend, Dead At 68 After Battle With CancerBoston Red Sox legend and fan favorite broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Predictions: Can New England Pull Off A Road Upset In Los Angeles?Will the Patriots shock the Chargers in Los Angeles? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions!

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles.

Bruins Beats Panthers, Stop Season-Opening Win Streak At 8

Beal, Dinwiddie Lead Wizards Past Celtics, 115-112 In 2 OTsThe night may have yet gone Boston's way without a pivotal moment with 1:14 remaining in the second overtime.