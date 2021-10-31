BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Red Sox legend and fan favorite broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Remy, a former second baseman who had called Red Sox games on NESN for decades, was 68 years old.
A Red Sox Hall of Famer, Remy started his career with three seasons on the California Angels. He then went on to play seven seasons in Boston.
Remy is a four-time cancer survivor and, in the past, has been very public about his health and his battles with depression. Doctors have attributed most of his health issues to smoking cigarettes, and Remy used his platform to urge people to stop smoking.
Remy, who took a leave of absence in August to receive cancer treatment, was at Fenway Park for the Wild Card Game between the New York Yankees and Red Sox during as emotional ceremony as he threw out the first pitch.