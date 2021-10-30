MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Power and tree crews worked feverishly on Saturday to restore and clean up from the powerful Nor’easter that did widespread damage to many South Shore communities. And today’s stormy conditions are making things challenging.

In Marshfield, generators could be heard outside many homes that are still without power. Eighty-three-year-old Phil Mason is one of them. “I’ve been hit in every storm since ’78. Seventy-eight was brutal – didn’t have a generator. This is probably the second most powerful storm,” Mason said.

Marshfield Town Administrator Michael Maresco said this has been a rough week. “We are down to the last 20 percent of people without power. That translates to about 2,600 households. We’re told by Eversource executives that they hope to have substantial competition by six o’clock tonight, weather permitting,” Maresco said.

For power crews, it’s a race against time. They are trying to get power restored to these homes that have been without for the past few days before the strong winds and rains pick up.

“If the wind gets up over 35 mph, they can’t have people up on bucket trucks for safety reasons,” Maresco said.

Gov. Charlie Baker visited Marshfield on Saturday to view the damage.

On Parker Street in Norwell, dozens of wires are still down. The Anderson family is still waiting on National Grid to arrive. They’ve been without power since Wednesday and frustration is mounting.

“I’m cold. I mean our house is really, really cold, and it’s just frustrating we can’t get anybody to do anything,” Beverly Anderson said.

Meanwhile, large trees leaning over still pose a serious threat. The Andersons are doing their best to maintain a positive attitude, but their patience is running thin as is their food supply.

“We’re just eating cold food; everything in the refrigerator and the freezer is gone,” Anderson said. But they are hoping for better and warmer days ahead.