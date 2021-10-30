MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Kids can get their costumes ready for trick-or-treating. Governor Charlie Baker said Halloween is expected to go as planned after he toured Marshfield on Saturday and spoke to power companies.
“Tomorrow night should go pretty much according to plan,” Baker said, adding that most people should see their power restored by midnight Saturday.READ MORE: Bat Week Celebrates The Role Of The Winged Mammals In Nature
Joe Nolan, CEO and president of Eversource, concurred. “We made a commitment that Halloween would not be canceled on my watch.”
Marshfield Town Administrator Michael Maresco said the town’s crews would be cleaning up to make sure trick-or-treating was safe for children Sunday night.READ MORE: Part Of Route 20 In Auburn Closed After SUV Hits Pole, Bringing Down Power Lines
Baker said as he toured the South Shore and the Cape after the Nor’Easter that battered the area Tuesday and Wednesday, he saw intense damage, including trees on power lines and downed poles.
“The thing I’m most pleased with is both Eversource and (National) Gris said they’d be back by the time we got to midnight, plus or minus on Saturday, and it looks like they’re going to get there.”
Going forward, Baker said, the state needs to look at how much foliage is on the South Shore and how deep power lines need to go through the foliage to see if there’s something that can be done.MORE NEWS: Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia Honored With Memorial Bench In Green Hill Park
“We live in New England,” Baker said. “This kind of stuff happens.”