WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab ButaevWBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James takes on undefeated contender Rahdzab Butaev this Saturday, October 30th on SHOWTIME. CBS' Katie Johnston sat down with the boxer to talk about the upcoming fight, his training, and his community program "Pursuit of Discipline."

NFL Week 8 AFC East Preview: Dolphins 'Looks Like Team In Discontent' Ahead Of Bills MatchupCan a Dolphins team in disarray put up any challenge for the Bills, one of the AFC's best teams?

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Injury Report: Jonnu Smith, Austin Ekeler Listed As QuestionableJonnu Smith is among the 14 Patriots players who are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles.

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics' Rematch Vs. WizardsThe Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.