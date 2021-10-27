By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Through seven weeks of his NFL career, Mac Jones has continued to get better.

The Patriots’ quarterback topped 300 passing yards on Sunday for the first time, while earning his second win of the season against fellow rookie Zach Wilson.

Jones now ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards and 20th in passing touchdowns, and he also ranks fourth in completion percentage. But it’s where he ranks among his fellow rookie QBs that may be more applicable to assessing where he stands as the season nears its midway point.

With that in mind, here are the raw statistics for Jones and the rest of the 2021 rookie QB class.

Mac Jones

3-4 record

174-for-247, 70.4%

1,779 yards, 7.2 Y/A

9 TDs, 6 INTs

92.8 passer rating

14 sacks, 3 fumbles

13 rushes, 45 yards

PFF grade: 82.5

Trevor Lawrence

1-5 record

129-for-216, 59.7%

1,465 yards, 6.8 Y/A

7 TDs, 8 INTs

75.5 passer rating

10 sacks, 3 fumbles

26 rushes, 121 yards, 2 TDs

PFF grade: 56.8

Zach Wilson

1-5 record

104-for-181, 57.5%

1,168 yards, 6.5 Y/A

4 TDs, 9 INTs

63.5 passer rating

19 sacks, 2 fumbles

8 rushes, 22 yards

PFF grade: 59.5

Trey Lance

0-1 record

25-for-48, 52.1%

354 yards, 7.4 Y/A

3 TDs, 1 INT

88.4 passer rating

3 sacks, 0 fumbles

27 rushes, 133 yards, 1 TD

PFF grade: 59.0

Justin Fields

2-3 record

75-for-131, 57.3%

816 yards, 6.2 Y/A

2 TDs, 6 INTs

61.8 passer rating

22 sacks, 6 fumbles

34 rushes, 140 yards, 1 TD

PFF grade: 49.3

Davis Mills

0-5 record

111-for-171, 64.9%

1,047 yards, 6.1 Y/A

5 TDs, 7 INTs

74.4 passer rating

15 sacks, 3 fumbles

7 rushes, 8 yards, 0 TD

PFF grade: 55.0

Based on all those numbers, here’s where Jones ranks among the six rookie QBs:

Wins: 1st

Completions: 1st

Completion percentage: 1st

Passing yards: 1st

Yards per attempt: 1st*

TDs: 1st

INTs: T-1st fewest*

Passer rating: 1st

Sacks: 2nd-fewest*

Rushing yards: 4th

PFF grade: 1st *Trey Lance has more yards per attempt, fewer interceptions and fewer sacks, but he has just 48 pass attempts and has taken just 28 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps

When you look at it that way, it’s rather impressive what Jones has done thus far.

This week, he’ll be opposed by Justin Herbert, who was last year’s rookie of the year. As a rookie, Herbert’s stats through seven starts were slightly bigger than Jones’ (Herbert had 2,146 passing yards with 17 TDs and 5 INTs), but Jones has nevertheless put himself among the company of Herbert, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow with some of his consistency thus far.

Of course, he’s likely to hit a bump or two in this on-the-job training, and his NFL ceiling still isn’t known and likely won’t be known for several years. As of now, though, even if he’s not necessarily delivering “wow” plays at all times, the Patriots rookie has been as good as could have been expected heading into the season.