BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones topped 300 yards for the first time of his young career on Sunday, en route to earning his third career victory.
As the numbers start to accumulate for the Patriots' rookie QB, he's also managed to put himself in some rather exclusive company.
Jones is now just the fourth rookie in NFL history to throw for at least 225 yards and a touchdown in five straight games. The other QBs who have done that are Dak Prescott (2016), Justin Herbert (2020), and Deshaun Watson (2017). Prescott and Herbert both earned Rookie of the Year honors in their debut seasons. Jones has averaged 262 passing yards and 1.6 touchdowns per game since Week 3.
Jones also became just the third rookie quarterback to ever complete at least 170 passes in his first seven starts. With 174 completions, Jones joins Herbert (181) and Joe Burrow (195) in that department.
Jones is now 174-for-247 (70.4 percent) for 1,779 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. After 20 years of Tom Brady, those numbers may not exactly pop in New England. But the rarity of some of his achievements thus far help frame what he’s doing in the context of rookie quarterbacks in NFL history.