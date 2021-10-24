By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady can add another commemorative football to the trophy room.

On Sunday, Brady added to his lead in the all-time touchdown pass department, reaching the milestone of throwing regular-season touchdown No. 600 of his career.

Brady entered Sunday needing two touchdowns to reach the mark, and he got there before the end of the first quarter. Leading 7-0 already, he hit Chris Godwin for a four-yard touchdown on the Buccaneers’ second possession of their game against the Bears. Later in the first quarter, Brady hit the milestone with a 9-yard pass to Mike Evans.

Tom Brady has thrown 600 regular-season touchdown passes. Only three other quarterbacks in history have thrown 500 touchdown passes. pic.twitter.com/AsRYqfYrAY — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 24, 2021

Consistency and health have played major factors in Brady reaching this mark, as he’s only missed time due to injury in one season (2008) during his career. Sunday’s broadcast noted that Brady has the longest active streak for QB starts in the NFL with 89, a stretch that began when he was 39 years old in 2016.

Brady, obviously, is the first player to reach the mark of 600 regular-season touchdown passes, as he’s been the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes since last season.

(Brady has thrown 83 career playoff touchdowns, almost twice as many as anybody else. But those, of course, don’t count toward the regular-season records.)

Drew Brees ranks second all time, with 571, followed by Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). Those four players are the only QBs to have topped the 500-touchdown mark in their careers, though Aaron Rodgers (427) certainly has the chance to reach that mark as well.

Among active quarterbacks, Rodgers (424), Ben Roethlisberger (403), Matt Ryan (357), Matthew Stafford (298) and Russell Wilson (277) are a long, long way from Brady, who continues to add to his NFL records on a weekly basis.