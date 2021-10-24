BOSTON (CBS) — When Tom Brady set the NFL record for most career passing yards, it was a slightly anticlimactic moment. The fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium had no way of knowing that Brady’s 28-yard completion to Mike Evans was the record-setting play, and even the millions watching at home weren’t sure, as the spotting of the ball had the broadcasters confused.

So while the moment may not have been magical, Brady now at least has the football commemorating this occasion.

Brady showed off his historic football on Instagram this weekend. The ball marks Brady becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, with the date, location, and final score of the game in which he broke Drew Brees’ record.

“Beyond blessed,” Brady wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful for all of my incredible teammates and appreciative of all of your endless support!!”

Sharing the accolade with his teammates was Brady’s intention immediately after passing Brees for the top spot in NFL history.

“I just think it’s amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me,” Brady said after midnight following that win over the Patriots. “Quarterback doesn’t throw and catch. Quarterback can just throw it. It’s yards. Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face tonight knowing they contributed to a very cool record. There are some people that have kind of preceded it by name, Drew Brees who I look up to, hell of a guy. Peyton Manning who is one of my all-time favorites. Brett Favre, Dan Marino. But obviously my teammates who caught all these passes over the years mean an awful lot to me.”

Brady has since thrown for 708 yards in his two games since becoming the NFL’s all-time passing leader, and he doesn’t plan on stopping from adding to his record any time soon.

Entering Sunday’s game, Brady already has a 910-yard lead over Brees. Brady is 672 yards away from gaining 10,000 yards of separation from Peyton Manning, who ranks third all-time in passing yards.

Brady also has thrown the most touchdown passes of all time, with 598 to Brees’ 571. Brady has a chance to throw his 600th career regular-season touchdown on Sunday.

Brady is also the all-time leader in playoff passing yards and touchdowns, with 12,449 yards (Manning ranks second, with 5,110 fewer yards) and 83 TDs (Joe Monanta and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second, with 45).