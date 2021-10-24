MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday night in honor of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, the New Hampshire boy who was reported missing earlier this month and was believed to have been found Saturday buried in an Abington park.
Elijah was reported missing on October 14 and it was later discovered he had not been seen in six months.
Investigators received information that led them to Ames Nowell State Park in Abington Friday as they searched for Elijah.
On Saturday, a New Hampshire cadaver dog found remains buried in the woods in a shallow grave. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the body to confirm its identity and determine the manner and cause of death.
No one has been charged in Elijah’s death. Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf were previously arrested in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment.
A vigil is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Watson Park in Elijah’s hometown of Merrimack.
“This is a candlelight vigil to bring awareness to Elijah’s story and show support to all of Elijah’s loved ones. This is safe space and we ask that everyone be respectful and kind,” the event organizer said.
People attending the vigil are asked to park and walk from Town Hall, Twin Bridges Park or Merrimack Public Library.