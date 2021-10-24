'Blessed' Tom Brady Shows Off Commemorative Football, Thanks Teammates For NFL Passing RecordWhile the moment may not have been magical, Tom Brady now at least has the football commemorating this occasion.

Patriots Place Jonathan Jones On Injured ReserveThe Patriots' defensive backfield is going to be shorthanded for at least three weeks.

Chris Hogan Retires After Brief Return To NFLChris Hogan's second stint in the NFL turned out to be a short one.

Patriots-Jets Week 7 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Week 7's Patriots-Jets matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots-Jets Week 7 Predictions: Will Pats Pick Up First Home Win Of Season?The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season. That will certainly change Sunday afternoon, right?