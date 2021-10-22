BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is opening two new sites next week for eligible residents to get their Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots. The booster sites will be in Brockton and Danvers.
The Brockton site is located at the Shaw’s Center on 1 Feinberg Way, while the Danvers site is located at 1 Ferncroft Road. They both open on Tuesday, October 26.
The goal of each site is to be able to administer about 1,000 shots a day.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the news on Friday after CDC advisers voted to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Prior to this week, only booster shots for the Pfizer COVID vaccine had been approved.
Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots are now available to:
- Individuals who received their second shot at least six months ago
- Individuals 65 years and older
- Individuals 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- Individuals 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- Individuals 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now available to:
- All individuals 18 and older who received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago
According to Baker, over 750,000 Massachusetts residents are now eligible for COVID vaccine booster shots.
Appointments can be made through vaxfinder.mass.gov.