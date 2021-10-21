WASHINGTON (CBS) – Some of those who got the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could soon be part of the next round of booster shots.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to review the FDA’s decision on Wednesday to approve Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters. The FDA authorized boosters for anyone 18 and older who got the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and seniors and those at high risk from COVID-19 who got the Moderna vaccine.

The CDC panel is expected to vote Thursday afternoon.

If approved, the CDC will then review the panel’s recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then likely issue formal guidance on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and exactly who should get them. That could happen as soon as Friday.

Once that guidance is issued, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters can be rolled out.

Pfizer boosters have already been authorized for some patients. The company said Thursday its booster is 95.6% effective against COVID-19.

“Even though people right now who have been vaccinated within the last several months can feel comfortable, if you really want to have the optimal protection, then the people who are qualified and eligible to get the booster should do it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, told CBS Mornings.

“Now everything is a level playing field. Those who got J and J, those who got Moderna, and those who have gotten Pfizer. There’s availability now to get boosters for all of those people in those three separate groups.”