BROCKTON (CBS) — Brockton High School was put into a stay-in-place order Friday morning while the school investigated a Snapchat post. The order has since been lifted.
According to the Superintendent's Office, the post showed a magazine clip in a student's waistband.
The student who posted it was pulled aside and he admitted to taking the photo in September and posting it on Friday. He is now facing criminal charges.
Teaching continued during the stay-in-place order and there was never an active threat against the school, the superintendent said.
Two weeks ago, high school students were dismissed early after police arrested a student for bringing in a gun.