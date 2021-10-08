The NFL's Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle's Michael DicksonLadies and gentlemen ... a double punt!

Patriots-Texans Week 5 Predictions: Houston Is Just What The Doctor Ordered For 1-3 PatsAfter a tough, hard-fought loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on national TV, the Patriots have a great chance to bounce back against the lowly Houston Texans.

Latest Trailer For Tom Brady's Docuseries Might Legitimately Fire Up Patriots FansTom Brady's teaser trailer tries to very quickly get into the mindset of the greatest winner in football history.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

Alex Cora Insists Rafael Devers Is Not InjuredThere was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat.