ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A 69-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured jogger Matt Lefebvre in Rochester, New Hampshire earlier this month.

Joyce Howard of Rochester was charged with conduct after an accident, a Class B felony.

On October 11, Lefebvre was running in the area of North Main Street just before 6 a.m. when he was hit and dragged by a driver who left the scene.

Lefebvre, an experienced runner, broke nine of his ribs and one of his legs. He also suffered a punctured lung, spinal cord swelling and had 25 staples placed in his head.

Despite his injuries, Lefebvre was able to describe the vehicle that hit him as a darker colored SUV.

Nearly two weeks after he was hit, Lefebvre remains at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police said Lefebvre was wearing a headlamp with front and rear strobes at the time he was hit.

The suspect vehicle was later determined to be a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe allegedly being driven by Howard.

Rochester Police said Howard was pulling off of McDuffee Street and turning onto North Main Street when she hit Lefebvre, who was left injured in the road until other drivers noticed him.

Howard was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.