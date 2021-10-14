ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A Rochester, New Hampshire woman is desperate to find the driver who hit her husband and then took off. Mat Lefebvre was seriously hurt on Monday.

“It’s pretty bad,” said Nicole Lefebvre, Matt’s wife. “It’s awful not to be able to recognize your husband.”

She was brought to tears describing the hit-and-run that sent Mat to the hospital. He’s currently unable to walk or stand.

“He had spinal cord swelling. He had 25 staples placed in his head,” said Nicole.

The father of three was out for a Monday morning job in Rochester when he was struck by a car.

“He was sure the person would step out of the car and help him at that point, but instead, he heard them hit the gas again, drive over him and then he was stuck underneath the car being dragged down Main Street. And he was tumbling over and over again, underneath the car,” said Nicole.

Mat was screaming during the whole ordeal, and was able to get a glimpse of the vehicle as it drove away.

“It’s being described to us right now by the victim in this case was a darker-colored, possibly blue SUV,” said Rochester Police Captain Todd Pinkham.

Lefebvre, an experienced runner, broke nine of his ribs and one of his legs. He also suffered a punctured lung among other injuries.

“It’s horrifying to even think that there are people out there that are capable of something like that,” said Kimberly Lefebvre, Mat’s aunt.

She has set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $30,000 to help with his recovery. His family and police plead for the driver to do the right thing.

“I want them to come forward so my husband can rest, so he can finally feel like he has justice,” said Nicole.

The Rochester, N.H. Crime Line is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.