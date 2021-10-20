Red Sox Fan Walking To Bleacher Bar Snags Xander Bogaerts Home Run BallA Red Sox fan was walking to a bar to watch the game when Xander Bogaerts' home run ball came flying his way.

Patriots Place Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve, Sign Myles Bryant From Practice SquadChase Winovich left Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys early, due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be out a bit longer.

Can Celtics Exceed Expectations And Other Storylines To Watch In 2021-22Expectations are somewhat low for the Celtics this season. Are they set up for a surprisingly fun -- and successful -- season?

Umpire Laz Diaz's Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox' Loss To AstrosUmpire Laz Diaz had a rough night behind the plate in Game 4. It ended up showing up in an absolutely massive moment.

Astros Rally, Blow It Open In Game 4 To Tie ALCS With Red SoxFor much of Tuesday night's Game 4, the Red Sox appeared poised to take a 3-1 series lead. But then, the Astros rallied. Then they blew it open.