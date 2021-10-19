Eduardo Rodriguez Mocks Carlos Correa's Watch Celebration; Alex Cora Not Happy About ItIf the Boston Red Sox took Carlos Correa's home run celebration personally in Game 1, then manager Alex Cora does not want anybody to know about it.

National Reporter Puts Into Perspective How Loud Red Sox Fans At Fenway Park Are This PostseasonHow loud is Fenway Park this postseason? One national reporter provides some pretty impressive perspective.

Red Sox Hit Third Grand Slam Of Series, Take 2-1 Lead Over Astros In ALCS With 12-3 WinThe bats of the Boston Red Sox are hot right now. So hot, in fact, that they've made history.

Alex Verdugo Deserves Credit For Jump-Starting Red Sox' 6-Run Second Inning Vs. AstrosAlex Verdugo began battling. And things changed. In a big way.

Jonathan Papelbon Fires First Pitch At Full Effort Before ALCS Game 3 Between Red Sox And AstrosJonathan Papelbon only knows one way do things. Any time the world has ever seen him do anything, he's done it at full speed, with max effort.