By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Booster Shots, Coronavirus, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly going to let you mix and match Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

According to the New York Times, the FDA is “planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received.”

The paper said the official announcement could come Wednesday when the FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The government would not recommend one shot over another.

A study from the National Institutes of Health found mixing vaccine brands was safe and, in some cases, produced a stronger antibody response.

