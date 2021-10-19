WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly going to let you mix and match Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.
According to the New York Times, the FDA is “planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received.”
The paper said the official announcement could come Wednesday when the FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.
The government would not recommend one shot over another.
A study from the National Institutes of Health found mixing vaccine brands was safe and, in some cases, produced a stronger antibody response.