CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings.
The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a "massive influx of illegal immigrants."
“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” Cruz said in a statement.
Republicans have also hosted fundraisers on the islands, including one in Nantucket that former Vice President Mike Pence attended in 2019.
In addition to the locations named above, Cruz proposes new ports of entry in Newport and Block Island, Rhode Island; Greenwich, Connecticut; Governors Island and Scarsdale, New York; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; and Palo Alto, Yountville and St. Helena, California.
The legislation, unlikely to go far in a Democratic-controlled Senate, calls for “establishing new ports of entry for processing migrants in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden in September demanding a meeting on border security as 12,000 migrants were camped out on the Texas border after crossing over from Mexico.