Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) — Vice President Mike Pence was greeted by Gov. Charlie Baker as he visited Nantucket on Saturday.
In a tweet, Pence thanked Baker for the welcome.
Thank you @CharlieBakerMA for welcoming us to Nantucket today, @SecondLady and I are excited to visit your great state! I look forward to continuing to work together for all of the hard working Americans in MA and around the country! pic.twitter.com/q0Tf9eHuRH
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 10, 2019
According to The Boston Globe, Pence was in Nantucket for a GOP fundraiser.
You must log in to post a comment.