AYER (CBS) – The school bus driver charged with killing a young man on a motorcycle in Westford two years ago is due in court Friday.
Nancy Durost, 73, of Westford, is charged with motor vehicle homicide in the crash that killed 20-year-old Steven Welch of Westford on September 19, 2019.
Durost was driving the Acton-Boxboro field hockey team on a bus on West Street when she was tried to make a left turn and hit Welch, who was on his motorcycle. He died at the scene. No one on the bus was hurt.
Durost’s license was suspended after the crash. She was charged last month and will be arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court.