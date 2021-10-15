Rochie's Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over AstrosWBZ-TV's Dan Roche highlights four keys to the Red Sox pulling out an ALCS victory over the Astros and punching their ticket to the World Series.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 6 PredictionsThe Patriots have a tough matchup at home this weekend, with the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys coming to town.

Tom Brady Nearly Perfect In First Quarter Vs. Eagles, En Route To Buccaneers VictoryTom Brady went ahead and had a nearly perfect first quarter.

Chris Sale Named Red Sox Game 1 Starter In ALCS; Nathan Eovaldi Will Go In Game 2 Vs. AstrosIn a surprising move, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Chris Sale his Game 1 starter for Boston's ALCS showdown against the Houston Astros.

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys.