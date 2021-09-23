WESTFORD (CBS) – A school bus driver has been charged in connection with a 2019 crash that killed a motorcyclist in Westford.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday that 73-year-old Nancy Durost has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failing to yield at an intersection.
Prosecutors said Durost was driving an Acton-Boxborough Regional School District bus on West Street near Blanchard Middle School in September 2019 when she hit and killed 20-year-old Steven Welch.
No one on the school bus, which was transporting Acton-Boxboro middle school field hockey players, was injured.
Police said Durost was trying to turn left into the Blanchard Middle School driveway and hit Welch’s motorcycle.
Durost was served an immediate threat notification from the Registry of Motor Vehicles after the crash. As a result, her license was suspended during the investigation.