Gas Prices Rise 9 Cents In Massachusetts As Crude Oil Gets More ExpensiveThe average price of gas in Massachusetts rose sharply in the past week, according to AAA. The cost per gallon went up 9 cents, averaging at $3.19 per gallon. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Nearly 15,400 Runners Crossed Boston Marathon Finish LineThe race lasted into the night with some of the runners crossing after dark.

29 minutes ago

'Stunning' Photos Show 15 North Atlantic Right Whales Swimming, Feeding Off NantucketAn aquarium team captured "stunning" photos showing more than a dozen North Atlantic right whales as they moved south from Canada and made their way off the coast of Nantucket. Katie Johnston reports.

33 minutes ago

Darrelle Revis Didn't Enjoy Playing With Patriots, Suggests Nobody In Locker Room Likes Playing In New EnglandIn terms of winning championships, future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had exactly one successful season in his NFL career. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Man Builds Rotating House For His WifeA man built a rotating house for his wife in Bosnia! She kept changing her mind about which view she wanted, so he made a house that spins.

2 hours ago