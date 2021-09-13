Add Dont'a Hightower To New England's List Of Injury Concerns After Week 1Patriots linebacker and team captain Dont'a Hightower was seen limping off the field late in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins, and the veteran did not return.

The One Negative On Mac Jones Was Hardly Bad And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYou'd be nitpicking if you really wanted to harp on a negative after Mac Jones' NFL debut with the Patriots.

How Former Patriots Performed In Week 1: Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan Catch Touchdowns With New TeamsWhether they spent a very short time with New England (James O'Shaugnessy, Taylor Heinicke) or a very long time with New England ( ... Tom Brady, anyone?), here's a look at the offensive output from former Patriots in Week 1

How New England's Offseason Additions Fared In Their Patriots DebutAfter an offseason spending spree by Bill Belichick, there are a lot of new faces on the Patriots this season. Here's a look at how they did in Week 1's loss to the Dolphins.

Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots' Penalty Problems: 'In The End, It's Too Many'For a Bill Belichick-coached team, this is most unusual. The Patriots have always been a team that demands discipline and ball security, two issues that were the major culprits for Sunday's 17-16 loss to Miami.