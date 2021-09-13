BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help with the state’s shortage of school bus drivers. Up to 250 members will be available to cities and towns, the state announced Monday.
They will be able to drive school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles.
Starting Tuesday, 90 members will prepare to get to work in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.
All drivers will need to complete training.
The state said the assignment won’t interfere with the Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies.