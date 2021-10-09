BOSTON (CBS) — Eight local frontline workers will be among the ceremonial grand marshals for the 2021 Boston Marathon, which begins on Monday.
On Saturday, the Boston Athletic Association announced the names of the healthcare workers who will be a part of the festivities in this capacity:
- Meg Femino, VP of Emergency Management at Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Martha Kaniaru, Assistant Director of Nurses at Spaulding Rehabilitation
- Loren Aiello, Director of Strategic Sourcing at Boston Children’s Hospital
- Eric Goralnick, Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Christopher S. Lathan, Lung Cancer Doctor at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Mark Mullins, ER Doctor at Tufts Medical Center
- Anely Lopez, Operations Trainer at Boston Medical Center
- Susan Wilcox, Emergency Medicine Specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital
The healthcare workers will be accompanied by past Boston Marathon champions, including Meb Keflezighi, Sara Mae Berman, Bill Rodgers, and Joan Benoit Samuelson.
The marshals will be driven 26 miles in two duck boats.
You can watch the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11 on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. Coverage starts at 4:30 a.m.