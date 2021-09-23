BOSTON (CBS) – CBS Boston has you covered for the 125th Boston Marathon, with live coverage on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV.
WBZ-TV is proud to once again be the only local television station broadcasting the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11. Lisa Hughes and Toni Reavis will be your hosts from the Start to Finish line. They will be joined for the first time this year by Olympic marathon medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor. Pre-Race coverage begins with WBZ This Morning at 4:30 a.m., with race coverage at 8 a.m.READ MORE: Shalane Flanagan Hopes To Run 6 World Marathon Majors In 42 Days
New Englanders who can’t be in front of their TVs to watch the Boston Marathon will be able to watch the race live online. CBSBoston.com will be streaming coverage beginning at 8 a.m.
If you are outside of New England, or you’re going to be at work and your company’s computer servers are outside of New England, you may not be able to see the Elite Race portion of our coverage online (approx. 8a to 11:30a). Sorry, the New England border is where our online streaming rights for this portion of the race end.
THE FINISH LINE LIVEREAD MORE: Boston Marathon Participants Will Have To Provide Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test, B.A.A. Announces
When you visit CBSBoston.com on Marathon Monday, there will also be a live camera locked down on the Finish Line starting around 11:15am. You can watch your friends, family members and thousands of other runners take those triumphant steps across the blue and yellow line.
MARATHON START TIMES
Men’s Wheelchair 8:02 a.m.
Women’s Wheelchair 8:05 a.m.
Handcycles & Duos 8:30 a.m.
Professional Men 8:37 a.m.
Professional Women 8:45 a.m.
Para Athletics Division 8:50 a.m.
Rolling start begins 9:00 a.m.
Follow us on Twitter @wbzmarathon and take part in the conversation using #bostonmarathon.