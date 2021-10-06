BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston missed out on the tradition of hosting a Red Sox game at Fenway Park on the same day as the Boston Marathon in April. But Boston may get a second chance.

With Tuesday night’s victory over the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALDS, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays. Games 1 and 2 will be played on Thursday and Friday, respectively, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at Fenway Park. And if there’s a Game 4, it’s scheduled to be held Monday at Fenway Park.

That day also happens to be Marathon Monday, as the race will be held in October for the first time ever this year, a postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If neither team gets swept in the best-of-five series, the Red Sox will host that game on Marathon Monday. That would open up the opportunity for the Red Sox to wear their Marathon-inspired yellow jerseys, which the team rode for a September winning streak that helped them stay alive in the AL Wild Card race late in the season.

If it happens, the day obviously won’t have the same feel as the Patriots’ Day celebration that’s held every April, when the Red Sox host an annual 11 a.m. game while runners make their way toward the finish line on Boylston Street. But with the Boston Marathon returning after an 18-month absence, and with the potential for playoff baseball to finish off the day, it has the makings of a special sports day in the city.