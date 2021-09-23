BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis.

The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New York Mets came to town for a two-game set on Tuesday. After taking both of those games, you better believe the Sox will be yellow again when the New York Yankees come to town Friday for the final home series of the regular season.

Players are loving the uniforms, even though yellow and blue doesn’t exactly scream “Red Sox.” Even notorious alternate uniform hater/shredder Chris Sale is on board after he picked up the win Wednesday night against the Mets. It’s reached the point where Boston players would be disappointed if the unis weren’t hanging in their lockers come game day.

And for good reason. The win streak has firmly put the Red Sox atop the AL Wild Card race with nine games to go in the regular season, as Boston now owns a two-game lead over the Yankees and a 2.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. If they can hang on to that spot over the next week, the Red Sox would get to host the AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park on October 5.

If that is the case, and the Red Sox are still feeling lucky in yellow, then there’s a good chance they’ll be wearing those special unis for the win-or-go-home playoff game. According to WEEI, the Red Sox will be allowed to wear their City Connect uniforms in the postseason, via an MLB spokesman.

The Sox have outscored opponents 59-26 during the team’s win streak, and 47-18 in the yellow and blue uniforms.

And though we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, it should be noted that both AL Divisional Round series will be in action on October 11, which is Marathon Monday in Boston.