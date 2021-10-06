BOSTON (CBS) – Former MBTA trolley operator Owen Turner, charged in a Green Line crash over the summer is set to face a judge Wednesday.
Turner, 50, is charged with two counts of gross negligence in connection with the July 30 crash. One of those charges is a felony.
Transit Police said Turner initially told officers he had no memory of the crash. The next day, he told police he may have fallen asleep.
Investigators said Turner put the trolley into full-power position and was going three times the speed limit when the train crashed into another trolley.
More than two dozen passengers and MBTA workers were hurt in the crash.