BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police have filed charges against a Green Line trolley driver involved in a crash in July. Owen Turner is facing two gross negligence charges, one of which is a felony.
Transit Police said Turner initially told officers he had no memory of the crash. The next day, he told police he may have fallen asleep.
A preliminary report by the NTSB found Turner put the train into full power right before it crashed into another trolley near Boston University. More than 20 people were treated for injuries.
The MBTA is attempting to fire Turner.