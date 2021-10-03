By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — At long last, the actual game has arrived. After months of pregame buildup and a week of overwhelming hype, Tom Brady has finally returned to Gillette Stadium.

While the drama and the story lines and pump-up videos and memes and everything else all made for a fun (and dizzying) week, the actual game is what it’s all about. Specifically, the man wearing No. 12 for the Bucs is what it’s all about.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking everything Brady does, from pregame warmups through the final whistle, right here, all night long.

Stay tuned.

PREGAME

7:35 p.m.: When Brady visits a stadium, he generally walks out onto the field to sit on the bench, find his landmarks, and get comfortable with his surroundings when he’s still wearing his (million-dollar) suit. He didn’t do that tonight, though; he generally knows his way around Gillette Stadium, and he probably wanted to avoid the circus that would ensue if he left the safety of the locker room.

But Brady did, of course, emerge for warmups at 7:30 p.m. He jogged down the home sideline like he always used to do, albeit in the opposite direction of his old way, and threw a fist pump into the northeast corner of the stadium. The fans reacted with a big cheer.

In his white game jersey, Brady looked like … Brady. With the stands about one-third full, a chant of “BRA-DY, BRA-DY, BRA-DY” broke out.

Brady stopped to give a hug to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before retreating to the Bucs’ side of the field.

Brady is back. Jogged the sideline (opposite direction as his old trot), fist pump, hug for Josh, followed by a BRA-DY chant from the fans. pic.twitter.com/AQm3YbwaS7 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 3, 2021

A few minutes later, Mac Jones emerged from the locker room alongside Brian Hoyer and ran down that same sideline, throwing a fist pump into the corner where Brady used to get pumped up before games for so long.

8:05 p.m.: This was interesting. Before departing field after warmups, the Bucs held a team meeting … on the Patriots’ logo at midfield:

Buccaneers gathering at midfield, on the Patriots logo, following their warmup. pic.twitter.com/EORqVXfxja — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2021

The Buccaneers retreat to the locker room to a chorus of boos from the Gillette crowd after gathering on the Patriots logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/D3JtCI7y0r — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) October 3, 2021

You may remember that the Titans did that in Foxboro the night they beat the Patriots in the playoffs in the 2019 season. It looked like Brady wasn’t involve in the meeting, but his team nevertheless borrowed a trick from old pal Mike Vrabel.

8:11 p.m.: The video boards at Gillette played a brief tribute video for Brady before he arrived to the field. He came out from the tunnel leading the Bucs just as it came to an end, with a shot of Brady screaming in celebration after winning one of his six Patriots Super Bowls.

As he jogged across the field, he gave a thumbs up to the fans to acknowledge the cheers, and another round of BRA-DY! BRA-DY! BRA-DY! chants broke out.

And that was it. The stadium got dark for the dramatic entrance for the Patriots after that.

FIRST DRIVE: 12:54 first quarter, 0-0 score

After getting booed from the crowd that cheered him just moments ago, Brady badly overthrew Mike Evans on first-and-10 from his own 11-yard line.

On second down, in an empty set, Brady took a shotgun snap and delivered a strike to Evans on a little comeback route up the right sideline for nine yards.

On third-and-1, Brady gave an inside handoff to Leonard Fournette, who found a hole up the gut and stumbled for 21 yards.

With the ball now at the 40, Brady got under center and pitched to his left, but Fournette was stopped for a loss of a yard by Kyle Dugger. On the next play, Brady hit Antonio Brown on a little stop route for a gain of six.

Faced with another third down — this one a third-and-5 — Brady had a clean pocket but overhtrew Cameron Brate running a deep over route.

The Bucs were forced to punt.

Brady was 2-for-4 for 14 yards on the drive.

Bradley Pinion’s punt was mishandled by Gunner Olszewski, but he caught a break when the ball hit the pylon, resulting in a touchback.

Brady is now 54 yards away from breaking the NFL’s all-time passing yards record.