MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire mother whose 4-year-old overdosed on methadone in July turned herself into police Tuesday.
Allison Richardson, 25, was wanted on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Manchester Police said the child was rushed to Elliot Hospital on July 24 and needed to have Narcan administered.
Investigators learned that the child allegedly ingested methadone while in Richardson’s care.
Richardson’s bail was set at $1,000. She’s due in court November 1.