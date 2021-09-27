MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a mother whose 4-year-old overdosed on Methadone in July.
Manchester Police said the child was rushed to Elliot Hospital on July 24 and needed to have Narcan administered.
Investigators learned that the child allegedly ingested methadone while in the care of their mother, 25-year-old Allison Richardson.
Richardson has an active arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone who has information on where Richardson is located is asked to contact Manchester Police.