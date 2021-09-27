CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a mother whose 4-year-old overdosed on Methadone in July.

Manchester Police said the child was rushed to Elliot Hospital on July 24 and needed to have Narcan administered.

Allison Richardson. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Investigators learned that the child allegedly ingested methadone while in the care of their mother, 25-year-old Allison Richardson.

Richardson has an active arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone who has information on where Richardson is located is asked to contact Manchester Police.

