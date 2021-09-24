BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will have a new mayor in November. Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Friday that she has met with City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, who both advanced to the general election, and the transition of power will happen on Nov. 16.
The mayor is typically sworn in the following January, but because former Mayor Marty Walsh left his term early to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary, the city charter states that a new mayor shall be sworn in after election results are certified.
"From my first to my last day as mayor, the wellbeing of Boston's residents has remained my top priority," Janey said in a statement. "Starting these conversations with Councilors Wu and Essaibi George now helps ensure the new mayor will be ready to do her job and address the concerns of Boston's residents on day one."
Janey said discussions with both Wu and Essaibi George will continue during the campaign season. They will both get summaries of city operations in mid-October.
Wu was the top vote-getter in Septembers preliminary election, followed by Essaibi George, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Janey.